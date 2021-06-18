Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 602,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,355,000 after purchasing an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.5% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total value of $6,536,345.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.50.

Shares of STZ traded down $5.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,629. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.