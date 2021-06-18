ContentBox (BOX) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $56,842.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00148601 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

