ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $56,842.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00148601 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

