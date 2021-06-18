CONTRACOIN Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $164,057.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.75 or 0.00583219 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000875 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,292,218 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

