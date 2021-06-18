Contrasting GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.62% -33.45% GlycoMimetics N/A -42.90% -39.10%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.4% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -17.55 GlycoMimetics $10.16 million 12.38 -$51.03 million ($1.12) -2.18

GlycoMimetics has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Pharmaceuticals. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 12 0 2.92 GlycoMimetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $59.18, suggesting a potential upside of 33.83%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 432.79%. Given GlycoMimetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease. It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company is developing GMI-1359 to target E-selectin and a chemokine receptors. It also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin; and Galectin-3, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

