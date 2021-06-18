Contrasting Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Veritone and Tintri, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 1 1 4 0 2.50 Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $30.17, indicating a potential upside of 32.60%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than Tintri.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tintri has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Tintri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -102.59% -105.85% -44.17% Tintri N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritone and Tintri’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 12.88 -$47.88 million ($1.73) -13.15 Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tintri has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Summary

Veritone beats Tintri on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. It also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, advertisement buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. The company serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. It has a strategic relationship with Alteryx, Inc. to power the Alteryx analytic process automation platform with New, advanced AI capabilities. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Tintri Company Profile

Tintri, Inc. develops and markets an enterprise cloud platform combining cloud management software technology and a range of all-flash storage systems for virtualized and cloud environments in the United States and internationally. The company's platform provides large organizations and cloud service providers with public cloud capabilities inside their data centers and public cloud services. Its products and technologies include Tintri CONNECT, a proprietary software architecture for virtualized and cloud applications; Tintri OS, which helps the interaction between the virtualized infrastructure and the underlying storage serving that infrastructure; Tintri Global Center, an intelligent data and system management product; and VM Scale-out software, which creates resource pools of Tintri storage systems and optimizes the location of applications. The company's products and technologies also include predictive analytics solutions for customers to model their current and future storage requirements; ReplicateVM, the replication solutions for data protection and disaster recovery; SyncVM, a solution for copy data management; SecureVM, a solution for encryption of data-at-rest; Tintri Cloud Connector, which allows customers to use public cloud storage for storing snapshots; and storage systems, such as EC6000 all-flash systems, T800 hybrid-flash systems, and T1000 all-flash system. It also offers its products related support, installation, and training services. The company serves customer in education, financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, and automotive technology, as well as cloud service providers. Tintri, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California. On July 10, 2018, Tintri, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 8, 2019.

