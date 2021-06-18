Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 777.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Copart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.55 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.