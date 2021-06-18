Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Core Laboratories reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07 and a beta of 3.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after buying an additional 1,340,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,454,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,020,000 after purchasing an additional 836,653 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,945,000 after purchasing an additional 829,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $15,174,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.