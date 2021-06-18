CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,725 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.70% of CoreSite Realty worth $35,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $100,427,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $37,086,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth about $34,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,606,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.60.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

