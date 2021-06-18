Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 13,336 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,518 shares of company stock worth $3,384,264. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,018. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

