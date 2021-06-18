Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,342,000 after buying an additional 303,715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Masco by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,830,000 after purchasing an additional 921,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,897,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,787. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.25. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

