Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 145,567 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.
Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. The stock had a trading volume of 489,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,962. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
