Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,438 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,438 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 174,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,153 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 33.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,996 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,355 shares of company stock valued at $59,131,240 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.63. 421,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,456. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.