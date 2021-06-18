Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,362 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 461,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,547,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $219.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $51.32 and a 12 month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.