Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded down $16.28 on Friday, reaching $2,418.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,455.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOGL. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.