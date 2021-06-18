Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,781 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. 527,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.