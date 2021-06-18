Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,025 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $143.84. 11,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. Dover’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

