Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,467 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

General Mills stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.03. 87,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

