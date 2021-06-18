Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $51.66

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.66, but opened at $49.69. Cortexyme shares last traded at $53.12, with a volume of 2,923 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 400,761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

