Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.99. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 500,520 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -1.99.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

