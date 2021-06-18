Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Costamare worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $11.93 on Friday. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

