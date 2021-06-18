Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the highest is $3.55. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $3.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $10.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,052 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ COST opened at $384.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $295.40 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

