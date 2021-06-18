COTI (COTI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21.65 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. COTI has a market cap of $117.36 million and $21.65 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COTI has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00059123 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00135730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00184186 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,410.92 or 1.01029758 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.