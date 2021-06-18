Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.43

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and traded as high as $30.67. Country Garden shares last traded at $30.67, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.43.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Country Garden Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

