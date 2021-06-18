Cowen Boosts Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target to $30.50

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $24.00 to $30.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.57.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 113.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 305,761 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,263.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 290,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,728,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 251,672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter worth about $3,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 403.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 208,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.