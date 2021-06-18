CPChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $206,002.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $206,002.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00428978 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003905 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017667 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.12 or 0.01101970 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.