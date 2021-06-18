Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $178.00 at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist from $171.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.01. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

