Cream Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.40 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $146.64 or 0.00412248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $90.38 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.64 or 0.00738372 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00083252 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

