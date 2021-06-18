Critical Analysis: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) versus Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 20.19% 195.99% 23.93% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 2 3 1 0 1.83 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus price target of $1,048.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.73%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. Given Talis Biomedical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Talis Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 10.37 $602.74 million $25.72 53.44 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 23.11 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform. The company's industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of networked scales and software, and stand-alone scales for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; food retailers; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. It markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

