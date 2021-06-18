Critical Analysis: MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Apron and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.16 -$46.15 million ($3.06) -1.39 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $497.22 million 5.43 $7.02 million N/A N/A

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Apron.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Apron and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Apron -8.54% -68.94% -19.24% MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Apron and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 5 0 2.83

Blue Apron presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 141.18%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.87%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. beats Blue Apron on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

