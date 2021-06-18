Critical Comparison: Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Inari Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 5.33 -$620,000.00 $0.48 105.69 Inari Medical $139.67 million 32.96 $13.79 million $0.27 343.26

Inari Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. Tactile Systems Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tactile Systems Technology and Inari Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.30%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $129.40, suggesting a potential upside of 39.62%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology -0.85% 7.24% 5.16% Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inari Medical beats Tactile Systems Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.