Critical Contrast: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) versus ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and ARTISTdirect (OTCMKTS:ARTD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and ARTISTdirect’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $136.88 million 1.10 -$30.01 million $0.16 18.00 ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ARTISTdirect has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and ARTISTdirect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group -15.65% 4.90% 2.55% ARTISTdirect N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

DHI Group has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARTISTdirect has a beta of 12.69, suggesting that its stock price is 1,169% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DHI Group and ARTISTdirect, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARTISTdirect 0 0 0 0 N/A

DHI Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.89%. Given DHI Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than ARTISTdirect.

Summary

DHI Group beats ARTISTdirect on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

About ARTISTdirect

ARTISTdirect, Inc. operates an online platform that provides music and recorded labels. It offers multi-media content, music news and information, online fan communities, music related commerce, and digital music services. The company also provides iMusic record labels of rock and urban music. ARTISTdirect, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

