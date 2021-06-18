Critical Review: Rush Street Interactive (RSI) versus Its Rivals

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rush Street Interactive to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $278.50 million -$570,000.00 -1,294.00 Rush Street Interactive Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -74.52

Rush Street Interactive’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Rush Street Interactive. Rush Street Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 5 0 2.83 Rush Street Interactive Competitors 145 832 1576 42 2.58

Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.65%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Rush Street Interactive Competitors -260.09% -1,130.17% -47.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rush Street Interactive beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

