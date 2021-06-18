Critical Survey: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) vs. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.76% 12.67% 4.16% Crown Castle International 16.80% 10.52% 2.52%

66.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crown Castle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 11.39 $19.45 million N/A N/A Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.57 $1.06 billion $6.78 29.04

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle International 0 4 10 0 2.71

Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $188.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Crown Castle International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

