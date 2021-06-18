CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Trading 2% Higher

CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €11.28 ($13.27) and last traded at €11.08 ($13.04). 156,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €10.86 ($12.78).

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of $966.73 million and a PE ratio of 11.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol, and other biofuels and related products produced from grain or other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company also produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; animal feed from the stillage; and ProtiWanze, a liquid animal feed for cattle and pigs.

