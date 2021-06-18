Crowny Trading Down 23.1% This Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $107,954.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00057656 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00134504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00180117 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.00870748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,539.06 or 1.00321814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

