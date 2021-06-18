Crust Shadow Price Reaches $0.10 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Crust Shadow has a market cap of $10.25 million and approximately $55,075.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust Shadow alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00059433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00740518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00083105 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Shadow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust Shadow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.