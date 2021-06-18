CryptEx 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,645.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $13.78 or 0.00038815 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $28,645.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,535.80 or 1.00117968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00034796 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00073780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000880 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002718 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000523 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.