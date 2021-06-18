Crypto Sports Achieves Market Cap of $339,180.89 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 51% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $339,180.89 and $376.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

