CSFB Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Boralex (TSE:BLX)

Boralex (TSE:BLX) received a C$43.00 price objective from equities research analysts at CSFB in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Boralex to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$60.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

Boralex stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 304,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,381. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 82.70. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$28.69 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.67.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

