Curate Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003658 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Curate has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00059075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.51 or 0.00730707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00082808 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,023,478 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

