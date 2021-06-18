CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,198 shares.The stock last traded at $66.49 and had previously closed at $57.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and a PE ratio of -58.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

