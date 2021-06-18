CureVac Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 25,007 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,416% compared to the average daily volume of 1,649 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CureVac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Get CureVac alerts:

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.86. CureVac has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.