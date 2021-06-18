CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Down 12.7% in May

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 423,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the May 13th total of 485,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $688.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,197,571 shares of company stock worth $19,033,581. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CURO Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CURO Group by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 107,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

