Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $682.97 million and $132.02 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00005320 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00735283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083006 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,526,871,324 coins and its circulating supply is 361,658,104 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

