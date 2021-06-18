CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.67 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $19.67 million and $625.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00056549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00038060 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.01 or 0.00221928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008118 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00035934 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 143,482,895 coins and its circulating supply is 139,482,895 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

