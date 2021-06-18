cVault.finance (CORE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $368,640.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. cVault.finance has a market cap of $67.36 million and approximately $368,640.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $6,736.00 or 0.18691429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00059804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00025410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.53 or 0.00742370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00043797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083095 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

