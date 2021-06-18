CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.72 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00057528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.08 or 0.00438661 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,968.02 or 0.99806139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00034853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00011317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00074702 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

