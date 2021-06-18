Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Cyclone Protocol has a market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $787,483.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $652.18 or 0.01834190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008751 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017095 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,753 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

