CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 187.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.